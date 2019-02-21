|
HORSFALL Muriel Adeline
(Hotchkin):
3.7.1922 - 8.2.2019 Wartime WAAAF (WA) 99957 Loving wife to Bill (dec). Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Maryellen, Kingsley and Lynn.
Proud Grandmother of Kate and William.
Love one another as I have loved you.
Do not grieve because I have gone.
Be happy I was here.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019