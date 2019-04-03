FERGUSON
(Muriel Nancy ): Passed peacefully Charlie Gardiner Hospital 31st March aged 92. Loved wife of Len (deceased) and mother of Terry, Carol, Max, Michael, Shirley and Greg. Grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 9. Will be sincerely missed and memories cherished.
RIP
FERGUSON
(Muriel Nancy):
Loved memories of our mother passed 31st March.
Will be sincerely missed by all. You fought the battle right to the end, never giving up.
Michael, Shirley, Crystal and Aiden.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 3, 2019