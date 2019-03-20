Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Mitchell DUNDERDALE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 March 2019. View



Mitchy, I have no words that can describe the pain that we are feeling and the emptiness. You were taken suddenly with no warning, 12.3.2019. I don't know how we are going to go through this journey of life without you. It's so surreal. Our hearts are shattered. You and Matty are my whole world Mitchy. We are hoping to wake up from this nightmare and you will walk through the door. Please watch over Matty, Megan, Taleah and I and guide us through life. We will never ever forget you. Always in our hearts. Fly high Baby. Love Mum xo







DUNDERDALE (Mitchell):Mitchy, I have no words that can describe the pain that we are feeling and the emptiness. You were taken suddenly with no warning, 12.3.2019. I don't know how we are going to go through this journey of life without you. It's so surreal. Our hearts are shattered. You and Matty are my whole world Mitchy. We are hoping to wake up from this nightmare and you will walk through the door. Please watch over Matty, Megan, Taleah and I and guide us through life. We will never ever forget you. Always in our hearts. Fly high Baby. Love Mum xo Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019

