PELLICCIONE:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Mirella Pelliccione of Hamilton Hill will be celebrated in St Patrick's Basilica, 47 Adelaide St, Fremantle commencing at 10.00am on THURSDAY (07.03.2019). The Cortege will leave the Basilica at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of Fremantle Cemetery, Carrington St, Palmyra at 11.30am for an Entombment Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 11.20am.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Chapel, 312 South St, Hilton at 7.30pm on WEDNESDAY (06.03.2019).
FREMANTLE 312 SOUTH STREET HILTON 9239 7744
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 1, 2019