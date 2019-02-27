|
PELLICCIONE (Mirella):
Born South Fremantle 12th June 1962. Passed away peacefully at Fiona Stanley Hospital on 25th February 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Amedeo (dec) and Anna. Beloved wife of Carlo (dec). Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Luciana and Chris. Treasured Aunty of Craig and Sarah.
Just as you were you will always be, a beautiful part of our memory.
Riposa in Pace
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019