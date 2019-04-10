|
KRALJEVICH
Milica (Millie):
Our darling Mama passed away suddenly and peacefully aged 102 years on Sunday 7th April 2019. All through our lives you gave us your unconditional love and commitment. We could always find comfort in your arms. You were our rock and our courage. You showed us respect and shared your wisdom with us. You were always there for us and we will miss you so much Mama. You will live in our hearts forever. How blessed we were to have had you as our Mum.
Your loving family and mother to Del, Anka, Julie, Marko and mother-in-law to Mark, Wilfrid, Colin and Rose. Loving Baba to grandchildren Kim, Nicola, Christian, Nicholas, Luka and Tom.
