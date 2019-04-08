Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Milica MARAS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 11 April 2019. View



MARAS (Milica):

25.9.1908 - 8.4.2007 Passed away 12 years ago today. Dear Mama and Baba, we are thinking of you especially today while fond memories of you live on every day. The chooks are laying eggs, the grapes have been picked, the wine has been made and kupus still going. All these are constant reminders of you in Maddington. The place is still the same as you left is. You are especially in our thoughts on the annual picking days. We find some comfort knowing you are resting peacefully with your beloved Joze (dec 1985) and Baba Iva (dec 1974) after so many years of being apart.

Always remembered by Mate, Veselka and family, Tomislav, Dragica and family, Anica, Miro and family.



