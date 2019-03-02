MANCINI:
A Requiem Mass for the late Mr Michelino Mancini of Midland will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, 69 Morrison Road, Midland commencing at 11am on Friday (08.03.2019).
At the conclusion of the Mass the Cortege will proceed to Midland Cemetery, Myles Road, Swan View for the Burial commencing at 12.30pm.
Vigil Prayer and Rosary will be recited at Purslowe & Chipper Funeral Home, 239 Great Eastern Hwy, Midland commencing at 6.30pm on Thursday (07.03.19)
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019