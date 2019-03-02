Funeral notice



MANCINI:

A Requiem Mass for the late Mr Michelino Mancini of Midland will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, 69 Morrison Road, Midland commencing at 11am on Friday (08.03.2019).

At the conclusion of the Mass the Cortege will proceed to Midland Cemetery, Myles Road, Swan View for the Burial commencing at 12.30pm.

Vigil Prayer and Rosary will be recited at Purslowe & Chipper Funeral Home, 239 Great Eastern Hwy, Midland commencing at 6.30pm on Thursday (07.03.19)











MANCINI:A Requiem Mass for the late Mr Michelino Mancini of Midland will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, 69 Morrison Road, Midland commencing at 11am on Friday (08.03.2019).At the conclusion of the Mass the Cortege will proceed to Midland Cemetery, Myles Road, Swan View for the Burial commencing at 12.30pm.Vigil Prayer and Rosary will be recited at Purslowe & Chipper Funeral Home, 239 Great Eastern Hwy, Midland commencing at 6.30pm on Thursday (07.03.19) Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers