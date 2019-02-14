Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Michele AZZOLLINI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 February 2019. View More Photos View all 4 photos



AZZOLLINI (Michele):

02.09.1936 - 11.02.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at SJOG, Murdoch. Beloved Husband to Lea. Father to Nicola and Maria. Father-in-Law to Nunziata and Phil. Proud Nonno to Matthew, Gabrielle, Robert, Michael, Mark and Bianca. Big Nonno to Harper and Lila. We will miss you more than you will ever know. Gone but never forgotten. Forever in our hearts AZZOLLINI (Michele):

My loving Husband and Best Friend for over 57 wonderful years. You are my rock and always there for your family. Life without you is going to be hard to imagine. You were such a motivated and energetic man. Nothing was too much trouble for you. You had an incredible capability to do anything you set your mind to. I will miss you and are grateful for all that you did with me. I have many cherished memories of the years we spent together and know how deeply you loved me. Forever your loving Wife, Lea

AZZOLLINI (Michele):

Pa, there are not enough words in the world to explain how much I love you. To have a Dad like you was a privilege and an honour. A Father who has made me the man I am today. You always worked so hard for us, making sure we had everything. You had such great pleasure in being with the family. Pa, our lives have changed forever and we will never forget you. We will treasure all our beautiful memories.

Love you forever your Son Nick (Nicola) and Nancy Beloved Nonno to Robert, Matthew and Gabrielle and Big Nonno to Harper and Lila. Thank you for all you did for us, you made our lives so special and taught us all the good things. We love and miss you dearly.



AZZOLLINI (Michele):

Dearest Dad and Nonno, we were all deeply saddened to watch you slip away from us. It hurts to think that you are no longer here. We can't help but smile with tears in our eyes to think of the times we all shared together. It was our greatest pleasure to spend time with you, to see your face light up when you heard our voices with laughter and seeing the joy in your face. You loved singing all the Italian songs at family occasions. We love you and to feel your hands holding ours every time we had to leave. We will miss you Dad and cherish all these beautiful memories and continue to send loving thoughts your way.

Love your Daughter Maria, Phil. Grandchildren Michael, Mark, Bianca and Archie







