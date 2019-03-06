Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Michael RODIN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 9 March 2019. View



RODIN (Michael Dwayne):

Our beautiful son Michael, another year has passed without you. They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason will change the way we feel. Beautiful memories we will cherish as you were such a big part of our lives, but we will love and think of you as long as time shall last. You will never be forgotten as forever in our hearts. Your loving family, Mum and Dad, Lee and Joanne, Luke, Shenea and Michael, Jordan and Mel.



