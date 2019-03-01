|
PATTEN (Michael David):
22.11.1938 - 26.02.2019 Loved Son of Edgar and Grace (dec). Loving Husband of Val. Loved Father and Father-in-Law to Stephanie and Neil, Edgar and Bridget and Kenneth and Raelene. Grandfather to Damien, Jessica, Casey, Connor, Ailish, Aiden and Jackson.
Great Grandfather to 7.
Now Resting in God's Arms
PATTEN (Michael David):
Dear Michael, how I will miss you after 57 years of marriage. We have lived, loved and laughed. You were taken too soon. I am so grateful for our family and our family time.
Until we meet again
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 1, 2019