|
Currently, the Guest Book for Michael MANIFIS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 28 March 2019.
MANIFIS
(Michael Nicholas):
05.05.1941 – 22.03.2019 Loved Husband to Lynn. Beloved Father to Nicholas, Jason, Nicholas and Peter. Grandfather and Great-Grandfather to many.
The Champion of Australian Seafood Will Always Be Remembered!?
MANIFIS
(Michael Nicholas):
Farewell to our beloved Mick. Special memories of our times together.
Betty, Neil, Viv, Robert, and families, Hobart.
MANIFIS
(Michael Nicholas):
It was an honour to care for you. RIP Mick – Beth
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 25, 2019