MANIFIS:
The Funeral Service for Michael Nicholas Manifis will be held in the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St Constantine and Helene, Parker Street, Northbridge commencing at 10:15am WEDNESDAY (27.3.2019). The Cortege will leave the Cathedral at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the Main Entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12:15pm for a Burial Service.
231 GRAND PROMENADE DIANELLA 9229 7700
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 25, 2019