Michael JOHNSON

Obituary
Guest Book
  • " JOHNSON (Michael): Deepest sympathy to you Jen, Julie,..."
    - Michael JOHNSON
    Published in: The West Australian
  • " JOHNSON (Michael): With sadness we say goodbye to a..."
    - Michael JOHNSON
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Michael JOHNSON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 29 March 2019.


JOHNSON (Michael):
Loving husband of Jen, father of Sharon, Julie and Lynda. Father-in-law of Jeff and Steve. Pop to Jay, Hannah, Amber, Morgan, Rhys, Brooke, Lachlan, Liam. Great Pop to Braxton. You fought so hard, we will always love you, deep in our hearts a memory is kept of one we loved and will never forget. Rest in Peace

Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com