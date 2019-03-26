|
Currently, the Guest Book for Michael JOHNSON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 29 March 2019.
JOHNSON (Michael):
Loving husband of Jen, father of Sharon, Julie and Lynda. Father-in-law of Jeff and Steve. Pop to Jay, Hannah, Amber, Morgan, Rhys, Brooke, Lachlan, Liam. Great Pop to Braxton. You fought so hard, we will always love you, deep in our hearts a memory is kept of one we loved and will never forget. Rest in Peace
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019