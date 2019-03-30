Michael BROCKMAN

Michael you left us suddenly without allowing us to say we love you and goodbye. You will be remembered as a beautiful person with love of life, friendship towards all and an exceptional person. Treasured son of Rod and Jeanette, brother to Kelly and Shannon, brother- in-law to Mark and Kim, Uncle to Marlee, Zara, Coby and Eva and partner Laura.



Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019
