BROCKMAN
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Michael BROCKMAN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 2 April 2019.
(Michael Locke):
Michael you left us suddenly without allowing us to say we love you and goodbye. You will be remembered as a beautiful person with love of life, friendship towards all and an exceptional person. Treasured son of Rod and Jeanette, brother to Kelly and Shannon, brother- in-law to Mark and Kim, Uncle to Marlee, Zara, Coby and Eva and partner Laura.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019