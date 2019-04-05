|
ANGELINOVICH
(Michael John):
21.2.1961 - 3.4.2019 Passed peacefully at home on Wednesday 3rd April surrounded by his family and friends. Loving husband of Linda. Awesome father to Shane and Brett. Father-in-law to Rachel. Pop to Koda. Loving son of Marty and Jean. Brother to Carey, Julie, Wayne and Raymond. Will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 5, 2019