The Funeral Mass for Maria (Mica) BOLOTO of Murdoch will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church Lefroy Road Beaconsfield commencing at 10:15am on T uesday (5.03.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11:45am for a Burial service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel 312 South Street Hilton at 7:00pm on MONDAY (4.03.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019