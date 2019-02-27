|
B oloto Maria (Mica):
Passed away on Monday 25th February 2019 surrounded by her family. Loved wife of Dino (dec). Loving daughter of Armando (dec) and Aurelia. Cherished sister to Victor, Coralia (Maria) and Angela. Sister-in-law to Fatima, Peter and Rob. Adored Aunty to Matthew and Jessica and their spouses Laura and Rob. Great Aunt to Emma, Alex, Nicholas and Lucas.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019