|
Currently, the Guest Book for Mervyn ROBERTSON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 9 April 2019.
R obertson
(Mervyn James):
Merv passed away very peacefully on Wednesday morning, 3rd April, 2019. Dearly loved husband and friend of Lorna for 69 years. Loving father of Rodney and Glen, father-in-law of Sheron and Doreen. Pop to Laura, Hayley, Scott, Emma, Luke and Jimmy. Old Pop to Orlando, Sterling, Stella, Jacob, Jordan, Thomas, Ruby and Hunter.
Cherished memories forever.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019