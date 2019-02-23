|
HULL (Mervyn Leslie):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20th February, 2019, aged 93. Loving husband of Alice. Much loved father of Beverley and Graeme, father-in-law of Sharon, Graeme (dec) and grandfather of Kyle, Connor and Erin.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Aegis Care Complex at Hilton.
Privately farewelled by Bowra & O'Dea Hilton.
The gentle giant will be sadly missed, always in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019