CLOSE (Mervyn):
My loving husband for 56 years. How will I live without you?
To hear your voice and see your smile
To sit and chat for just a while
To have you back in the same old way
Would be my greatest wish today.
Words cannot express our forever love.
Your loving wife Phyllis
CLOSE (Mervyn):
Dad, Pop, Mervyn
Losing you so quickly has left us absolutely numb and broken.
Your smile has gone forever
Your hands we cannot touch
But the sweetest thing we ever knew
Was that you loved us all so very much.
Love you now and always
Paul, Sharon, Kieran and Noel
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019