Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Mervyn CLOSE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 22 March 2019. View



CLOSE (Mervyn):

My loving husband for 56 years. How will I live without you?

To hear your voice and see your smile

To sit and chat for just a while

To have you back in the same old way

Would be my greatest wish today.

Words cannot express our forever love.

Your loving wife Phyllis



CLOSE (Mervyn):

Dad, Pop, Mervyn

Losing you so quickly has left us absolutely numb and broken.

Your smile has gone forever

Your hands we cannot touch

But the sweetest thing we ever knew

Was that you loved us all so very much.

Love you now and always

Paul, Sharon, Kieran and Noel





Funeral Director Info

CLOSE (Mervyn):My loving husband for 56 years. How will I live without you?To hear your voice and see your smileTo sit and chat for just a whileTo have you back in the same old wayWould be my greatest wish today.Words cannot express our forever love.Your loving wife PhyllisCLOSE (Mervyn):Dad, Pop, MervynLosing you so quickly has left us absolutely numb and broken.Your smile has gone foreverYour hands we cannot touchBut the sweetest thing we ever knewWas that you loved us all so very much.Love you now and alwaysPaul, Sharon, Kieran and Noel Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers