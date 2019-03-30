|
BRENNAN
(Maxine Brennan):
Passed away peacefully at Northam Hospital on 29th March 2019 aged 92. Wife of Brian (dec). Loving and caring Mother of Terry, Murray and Rodney. Mother-in-law of Peta-Anne, Marilyn and Sue. Grandmother of 8, Great Grandmother of 12. We have so many happy memories. You will be forever in our hearts.
