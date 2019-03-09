|
Currently, the Guest Book for Max BAILEY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019.
BAILEY (Max):
Died at home on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at the age of 88 years. Close and beloved friend of Kate, Robert, Gwenyth, John, Jim, Annie, Alison, Paul, Robyn and John, all of whom will miss him greatly.
A Funeral Service will be held St Matthew's Church, Onslow Rd Shenton Park at 3pm Thursday 14th March. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019