Currently, the Guest Book for Mavis GRAY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 29 March 2019.
GRAY (Mavis Doreen):
Passed away peacefully 22.3.2019 aged 89 with her beloved son by her side. Devoted wife to Alan (dec).
Greatly loved mum/ mum-in-law of Les and Debbie. Adored nanna of Kelly and Justin, Melissa and Brett, Rebecca and Selwin. Gorgeous granny to Beau, Talise, Ash and Arley. Much loved sister/ sister-in-law of Dulcie and Keith (dec), Ron and Judy.
Caring aunty, cousin and valued friend to many. An incredibly warm, sincere, genuine loving Christian lady who endeared herself to all who were part of her journey.
She was cared for with great dignity, respect and love by the wonderful staff at Juniper Balcatta in the latter years of her life - our heartfelt thanks to them.
May the gracious Lord grant her eternal peace.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019