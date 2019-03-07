GAMBLE (Mavis ): Peacefully passed away 3.3.19. Beloved wife of Kenneth (dec). Dearly loved Mum of Annette, Elaine, Linda, Julie, Carol, Colin and Paula. A much respected mother-in-law. Adored nana GG to twenty two grandchildren. Forty four great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Thank you to Buckley Amaroo. Also to Dale and Holly. Will love and miss you always Mum.
Reunited with her darling Kenny. R.I.P.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019