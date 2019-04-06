Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Mauro Richie ZAZA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 9 April 2019. View



ZAZA Mauro (Richie):

Passed away peacefully at Italian Village Fremantle on 3rd April 2019, aged 83. Much loved husband of Valerie. Dearly loved father of Paula, Gino and Maria. Cherished Grandad/Pop of Jarrad, Mia, Jaden, Adrian, Luke and Matthew. Loved Poppy of Stirling and Bailey.

Just as you were, you will always be, a beautiful part of our memory.

Rest in Peace

Zaza Mauro (Richie):

I remember your smile, the things you would say, I treasure the hours we spent every day. The laughs we had, the secrets we shared, the love you gave, the way you cared. You left a place no one can fill, I miss you, Richie, and always will. Life goes on, we know its true, But not the same without you. Your Loving wife Valerie.



Funeral Director Info

ZAZA Mauro (Richie):Passed away peacefully at Italian Village Fremantle on 3rd April 2019, aged 83. Much loved husband of Valerie. Dearly loved father of Paula, Gino and Maria. Cherished Grandad/Pop of Jarrad, Mia, Jaden, Adrian, Luke and Matthew. Loved Poppy of Stirling and Bailey.Just as you were, you will always be, a beautiful part of our memory.Rest in PeaceZaza Mauro (Richie):I remember your smile, the things you would say, I treasure the hours we spent every day. The laughs we had, the secrets we shared, the love you gave, the way you cared. You left a place no one can fill, I miss you, Richie, and always will. Life goes on, we know its true, But not the same without you. Your Loving wife Valerie. Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers