ZAZA Mauro (Richie):
Passed away peacefully at Italian Village Fremantle on 3rd April 2019, aged 83. Much loved husband of Valerie. Dearly loved father of Paula, Gino and Maria. Cherished Grandad/Pop of Jarrad, Mia, Jaden, Adrian, Luke and Matthew. Loved Poppy of Stirling and Bailey.
Just as you were, you will always be, a beautiful part of our memory.
Rest in Peace
Zaza Mauro (Richie):
I remember your smile, the things you would say, I treasure the hours we spent every day. The laughs we had, the secrets we shared, the love you gave, the way you cared. You left a place no one can fill, I miss you, Richie, and always will. Life goes on, we know its true, But not the same without you. Your Loving wife Valerie.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019