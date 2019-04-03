Funeral notice



FORTINI:

The Funeral Service for Mr Maurice Fortini of Beaconsfield, formerly of Wickepin and Bibra Lake will be held in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 82 Collick St HILTON commencing at 2.30pm on MONDAY (08.04.2019).

The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the Main Entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St Palmyra at 3.45pm for a Burial Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 3.35pm.

