FORTINI (Maurice Peter):
Passed away peacefully on 29.3.2019. Loving Husband of Violet (dec). Beloved Brother of Joy and Elsie. Father of Kathleen (dec), Lynda (dec) and Tony. Father-in-law of Jodie. Grandfather to Peta, Jesse, Cara, Maurie, Jorden, Cayden and Sam. Great-Grandfather to Michelle, Melissa, Nathan and Caleb.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 2, 2019