MCGARRY (Maureen):
Passed away peacefully on 23.2.2019 aged 87. Beloved aunt to Roger, Chris, Nadine, Erin, William and Samantha.
Will be remembered for her love of life.
McGARRY (Maureen):
Loved enduring friend of Gay and Kerry Eivers. Maureen's bright personality and good nature endeared her to many and was undimmed in her illness.
Thanks to Elloura Regis Home for their compassionate care.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019