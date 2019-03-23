Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Matthew SADKA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 26 March 2019. View



SADKA (Matthew Syon):

22.8.1961 - 15.3.2019 Beloved Son of Rupert and Patricia (both dec). Loving Partner of Kay (dec). Much loved Brother of Siobhan and Tamara. Brother- in-law of Graeme and Brian. Devoted Uncle to Michael and James. A kind loving man will be forever missed.

SADKA (Matthew Syon):

Treasured Brother of Siobhan and Brother- in-law of Graeme, Best Mate of Nephew Michael and cherished Uncle of James. Step-Uncle of Nadine and Caroline and fondly remembered by David and Mitchell. Cousin of Miranda and Michael and golf mate of Francois.

Darling Brother, we shall miss your kindness, generosity, humour and courteous intellect. You did not aspire to change the World but with your gentle patience held mine together. We shall always hold you close to in our hearts.

"The grave is but a covered bridge, leading from light to light, through a brief darkness" (Wordsworth). We trust that you have passed that brief darkness and are at rest with Mum, Dad and your beloved Kay. Siobhan x

SADKA (Mathew Syon):

Loving and treasured memories of Matthew, Brother of Tamara and Brother-in-law of Brian and Families. Passed away peacefully on 15th March 2019.

You have left a void in our lives but we will fill it with loving thoughts and memories of you. Your sense of humour had no bounds. Your jokes and the way you laughed at them always brought smiles to the faces of anyone listening.

Your gentle and caring nature will be missed so much.

So, go in peace Matt and one day we will meet again.

Love you always Tamara and Brian



