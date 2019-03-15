BRADSHAW:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Matilda (Angie) Bradshaw of Gwelup will be celebrated in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel 502 Wanneroo Road (Cnr Victoria Rd) Westminster commencing at 2:00pm on Monday (18.03.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 4.00pm for a Burial Service.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 15, 2019