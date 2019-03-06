Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Mary PARTRIDGE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 9 March 2019. View



PARTRIDGE Mary

(Mildenhall):

9.12.1939 - 3.3.2019 Dear Mary,

I have known you for 60 years since we first met, married for 52. I enjoyed every minute of it, bringing up our family and our farming career.

You supported me 100% all the time.

I will love you forever. Rest in peace. Donald x

PARTRIDGE (Mary):

To my most loving, compassionate and faithful mum, It broke my heart to see you suffer but I still didn't want you to leave. You had so many tough times in life that tore you apart but you kept going for our sake with your strong faith. You gave me the best childhood and so many opportunities in life. You shared and showed me so many wonderful qualities through yourself, always encouraging and supporting in good times and bad. You were a wonderful nanny to Emily, Jack and Tessa and mother-in-law to Glen.

You'll forever be in our hearts along with so many memories.

You deserve peace now and to be in God's care.

Missing you already, I will look after Dad as best I can.

Love Ruth, Glen, Emily, Jack and Tessa X

PARTRIDGE (Mary):



Mum, thank you for all your years of love, support and encouragement during the different stages of my life, from a wonderful childhood growing up at Bridgetown, and as a young adult spending time with you on the Wagin farm.

Since starting our own family, we are fortunate to have many years of memories to cherish from visits to Nanny and Pop's farm at Dardanup.

I'm so sorry recent times were difficult for you, now at peace and forever loved.

Tim, Teresa, Lauren, Luke and Nathan x



