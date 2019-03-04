|
KING Margaret Mary
(nee Clifton):
Wife of Blair (dec). Beloved mother of Jane, Anna, Elizabeth and Rachel.
Mother-in-law to Brett, Warrick and Rob. Nana to Miles, Seth, Finn, Lila, Stella, Olive and Poppy. Died on the 28th of February. Your nurturing will be your everlasting legacy. You were ready to see Dad again, and he came for you. Your love for Dad and for us was eternal
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 4, 2019