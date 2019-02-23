|
O'Brien Mary Julia
(Maureen):
Late of Lakeside Retirement Village, passed away peacefully on 21.2.19.
She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children - Michael, Tony and Mary and daughters-in-law, Dianne and Shirley, and her 15 grand and great grandchildren. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all staff at SCGH for their compassion and help. Service at Pinnaroo 27.2.19 Wed at 11.30.
RIP Mum, We Love You.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019