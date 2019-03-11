COBANOV:
The Funeral Mass for Mary Cobanov of Balcatta formerly of Swan View will be celebrated in St Brigid Church, cnr of Great Northern Highway and Morrison Road, Midland commencing at 2.00pm on FRIDAY (15.03.2019). A private burial will take place at a later time. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Brigid Church, cnr of Great Northern Highway and Morrison Road, Midland at 7.00pm THURSDAY (14.03.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019