Passed away peacefully aged 85 years on 8th March 2019 at Bethesda Palliative Care Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Josip (dec). Much loved mother of Christine (dec) and Jenny. Mother-in-law to Ivan and Brian. Devoted Nanna to Jason, Phoebe, Brooke and their partners. Adored Baba to Ivy, Brando, Luca and Renn. Rest in Peace, We Love You

Mother, a beautiful gentle soul. Always caring and sharing. You are now at peace with your beloved Lord. Love you always Jenny and Brian

Dearest Mary, thank you for all the memories over the years. You are now at peace. Always loved and remembered.

Ivan and Christine (dec)

Rest In Peace Nanna, you will be forever in our hearts

From Jason, Elena, Brando, Renn Jujnovich

Goodbye Nanna. You will forever be in our hearts and we will cherish the memories we made together. You were a massive part of our lives and we love and miss you so much. Rest peacefully. Phoebe and Michael xx Baba we will miss you and will treasure our special gifts forever.

Ivy and Luca xx

A wonderful Nanna. You may be gone now but you will always remain in our hearts.

Love Brooke and Shaban



