CIRCENIS Ellen Mary
(Richards)
(nee McCloskey):
Passed away peacefully on the 6th March 2019 aged 83. Loving wife to Sid, mother to Wayne, Grant and Zigrida. Sister to Debbie, Noreen (dec) and Joan. Grandmother to Daniel, Mitchell, Stephen, Hollie, Harley, Jordan and Sienna. Great Grand mother to 7 and loyal friend to many. An admirably strong woman with a heart of gold. Thank you for being such a big part of so many of our lives and we will all miss you terribly. A special thank you to all the "gorgeous" staff at Ward 5D FSH.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019