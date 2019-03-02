CARELLOS:
The Funeral Service for Mary Carellos of Spearwood, formerly of Beaconsfield, will be held in the Evangelismos Greek Orthodox Church, Carr Street, West Perth, commencing at 9:45 AM on T hursday (7.03.2019). The cortege will leave the Cathedral at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11:15 AM for a Burial Service.
