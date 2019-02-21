SHREEVE
|
(Marion Elizabeth ): Born 25 May 1940. Our beloved Mum passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning 20.02.2019. She will be sorely missed by us all. A loving Mum to Scott and Lloyd, Grandmother to Mathew and Connor, Sister of Edna and wife of Dudley (passed). She lived life to the full and loved all around her. Now she is at peace. Rest well Marion. We will cherish our memories of you forever.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019