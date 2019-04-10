Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Marilyn CHIERA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 13 April 2019. View



CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

16.05.52 - 05.04.19 Passed away suddenly at home. Devoted Wife of almost 47 years to Rocco. Cherished Mum of Michael and Sharon, Rachel and Ryan, Teresa and John and Natalie and Jamie. Nanna of Paul, Imogen, Emily, Alexis, Ava, Bodhi and Jasper. So dearly loved, so sadly missed.

Forever in our hearts.

CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

Mum, it will always ache that you were taken too soon, and that we never had the chance to say goodbye. You will be forever in my heart.

Your Son, Michael.

CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

Maz, you were the best Mother-in-Law a girl could have wished for.

With your funny antics and loving heart, you have left a massive hole in our lives. I will forever miss warm pumpkin fruit cake deliveries and our Christmas morning expresso martini, a tradition I promise to keep up. Lots of love, Shaz.



CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

Much loved Mum to Rachel, Maz to Ryan and Nanna to Imogen, Emily and Ava.

Mum, my heart is broken. You left us so suddenly we didn't even have a chance to say goodbye.

You have taught me so much throughout my life and I had so much more to learn from you. I never really quite got the sewing and knitting. I can still remember sneaking my sewing home from school for you to fix! I will keep practicing and hopefully one day I will be able to make a sponge cake as good as yours. The girls are wondering how their birthday cakes are going to get decorated now! You were so kind and caring and unselfish, especially when it came to your family. Family dinners will never be the same without you there. We will take care of Dad for you.

Thank you for everything you did for us Mum.

We will miss you everyday.

Love you xxx

CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

Maz, I still can't believe you have been taken from us so suddenly. I will miss your cooking, especially your soups. Tea at your house will never be the same again. The girls will have to pick up the apron! We will have tea together again one day. Don't worry about Rocky, he will be well looked after.



CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

I can't believe you're actually gone and I didn't get to say goodbye. I will miss everything about you but I will miss especially your cooking, you always managed to cook something good.

I was looking forward to telling you all about my trip overseas. You did so much for me to be able to go overseas and it's hard to know you won't be there when I get back to tell you all about the things I got to see.

I was looking forward to you watching me graduate from school. Seeing me get my license and being proud of the person I will become.

Nothing will ever be the same without you. I learnt so much from you and I will forever cherish every moment I spent with you whether it be taking me to training when mum or dad couldn't, coming to your house each day after school or telling you about something I did at school.

I will never forget you or your kind hearted personality. I hope one day I will see you again.

I love you forever nanna, xoxo Imogen.

CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

Nana, I can't believe you're gone, my heart is broken! Family dinners, birthdays, Christmas and Easter will never be the same! I'm going to miss all your little jokes, your cooking, especially your pancakes and I'm going to miss how I could always rely on you with anything! You were always so supportive and caring towards everyone! Everything I do from now on is going to be for you! I'm going to make you proud! I miss and love you more than you'll ever know! Emily xoxo



CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

Nanna, I loved the way you cooked lovely food, especially ravioli. I liked how you bought all of us kids nice presents. Like how you knitted scarves and blankets. I loved having sleepovers and having pancakes for breakfast. I will miss all of this, especially you. I have always loved you and I always will. I will miss you lots and lots. Ava xx



CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

You never said I'm leaving, you never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it and nobody knows why. A million times I needed you, a million times I cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. In my heart I hold a place that only you can fill. Love Teresa, John and Paul.



CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

Adored Mum to Natalie, Mother-in-Law to Jamie. Nanna to Alexis, Bodhi and Jasper. Mum, words can't even describe how I'm feeling - heartbroken doesn't even come close. You would drop everything for us, day or night, anytime we asked. Nothing was ever too much trouble. Who am I going to turn to now for advice on things such as cooking, the kids or just life in general. I am so grateful that I had you as my Mother. I will love you forever and always.

All my love, Nat.

CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

Just over 20 years ago I walked into your beautiful home for spaghetti and meatballs. I wasn't a fan that night but what I wouldn't give for one more family tea and your wonderful meatballs. Our Christmas' and birthdays and your beautiful sweets. How are we going to get through Ma, you were our glue. My heart is so broken. I absolutely adored and loved you Maz. Love Jamie



CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

Nanna, you will always be in my heart. I have so many happy memories of you life sleepovers and family dinners, especially Christmas. I'm going to miss you so much and I promise to look after your birds for you. Love Alexis



CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

Nanna, I loved your cooking, your spaghetti and meatballs, your birthday cakes and all of your cooking. I loved playing lego and games with you. I'm going to miss having sleepovers and you not being at footy to watch me play. I love you Nanna, Bodhi.

CHIERA (Marilyn Joy):

Nanna, I'm going to miss your meatballs and birthday cakes.

Love, Jasper.



Sympathy Flowers