LAKE (Marie Pete ): Pete Lake (nee Manton) passed away peacefully on Sunday 3rd March aged 90. Beloved mother of Peter, Bruce, Penelope, Jane, Fiona and Sally, Grandmother of Fiona, Belle, Tom, Max and Bill, and Mother-in-law of Carol, Dudley and Chris. Many thanks to the staff of Riversea for their loving care of our mother.
Private service

Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019
