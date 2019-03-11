Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Marica FERARA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 14 March 2019. View



FERARA (Marica):

Our sympathy to Xavier, John, Mark and Raylene on your loss of Marica. My beloved friend, you suffered so much hardship throughout your life and yet you amazed us all in the way you fought through and continued to be so courageous and brave. Even in your last years there was always a smile and no complaints. You were always grateful to the caring staff at the Villa Dalmacia who became your friends.

Kind, loving and strong, you have left us all with beautiful memories.

With love - Steve, Lee, Tanya, Nathan, Georgia, Matthew and families.



