FERARA:
The Funeral Service for Mrs Marica (Marija) Ferara of Nollamara and Villa Dalmacia will be celebrated in St Lawrence Church, 392 Albert Street, Balcatta commencing at 1:00pm on FRIDAY (15.03.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 2:15pm for a Burial Service.
FREMANTLE 312 SOUTH STREET HILTON 9239 7744
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019