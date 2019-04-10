|
Currently, the Guest Book for Marian WHARTON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 13 April 2019.
WHARTON (Marian):
Passed away on 2nd April 2019. Much loved wife of John (deceased), beloved mother of David, Karen and Paul. Loved mother-in-law of Leanne and Garry. Loved grandma of Lauren and Colin, Caroline and Sam, Renata and Beau, Joshua, Andrew, and Christien.
Loved great grandma of Lucy, Levi, Chloe and Zara. You are now free to sing until your heart is content. RIP
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 10, 2019