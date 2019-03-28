Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Maria TERRIGNO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 31 March 2019. View



TERRIGNO (Maria):

My dearest mother, I will forever be grateful for the life you have given me, memories I will hold very close to my heart. May the pain and suffering be eased as you now rest in peace with Papa.

Love always, Don and Peggy

TERRIGNO (Maria):

In loving memory of our beautiful Mum. Your immense strength of character and generosity of spirit has nurtured all of us through our journey in life. Thank you for taking such amazing care of my children at a time when I desperately needed a mother for them. You always put yourself last in an endeavour to care for those that you love. We truly appreciate all that you have done. Thank you for being the wonderful Mum that you have been. We will forever cherish those memories.

With our love from Mick and Cate

TERRIGNO (Maria):

Nonna, there won't be a day that goes by that we won't think of you or remember all that you taught us. Our hearts are broken. Rest in Peace now with Nonno.

Shannon, Carla, Stella and Grace

TERRIGNO (Maria):

To our treasured Nonna, a selfless, strong woman, who dedicated her life to her family. So much love and many memories which we will forever cherish. Reunited with Nonno, you can now both watch over us all. Rest Peacefully. Love Nick, Tanya, Ashleigh, Ayden and Jake

TERRIGNO (Maria):

Nonna, no words can describe your strength, your heart and your kindness that you gave to us. You raised me from a child with your love that will never be forgotten. We will cherish the memories and love you always.

Rest in Peace Gary and Deanne

TERRIGNO (Maria):

Nonna, your heart was as big as the moon, you loved nothing more than keeping us all together and family was your pride. May you now Rest in Peace, together again with Nonno. May you watch over us now and forever. Daniel, Lauren, Jett, Ella and Sam

TERRIGNO (Maria):

Nonna, we'll love you and miss you more than you could ever possibly know. Now you're up there with the angels, reunited with Nonno, all your pain and suffering gone. A million kisses, a million hugs, a billion thank yous. Nothing will ever be enough.

Forever in our hearts Rest in Peace Maria, Brendan, Campbell and Myah

TERRIGNO (Maria):

Our beautiful Nonna, now our beautiful Angel. Our hearts are breaking without you, our world will never be the same. I will be forever grateful for the life you gave me, raising me and taking on the role of our mum. I will cherish you always and the precious memories I have. Rest Peacefully with Nonno.

Love Lucia, Aaron, Reef, Chace and Mackenzie

TERRIGNO (Maria):

Nonna, how proud we are to be your family, how great your lessons taught. How special the love you shared with us, now forever in our thought. Rest in Peace with Nonno. Anita and Marco

TERRIGNO (Maria):

Nonna, there are no words to express the sadness we feel without you here. I have lost not only a wonderful Nonna, but a mother, a friend and the greatest influencer of my life. Thank you for the life you gave me, the values you instilled in me, and the endless amount of love you showed me. I love you beyond words.

Love Joanna and Luke

TERRIGNO (Maria):

Our dear Nonna, you will be forever loved and missed by us all. I will forever cherish our memories together and everything you have taught me along the way. Give Nonno a big cuddle from us. Love always, Antonio, Kelly and Nate



