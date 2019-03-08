|
RUBINI (Maria):
Born 27.10.1919. It is with deep sadness that we announce that our dearest Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 99yrs at MyVista, Balcatta. Beloved wife of Mario (dec), mother of Mafalda and Miralda (dec). Devoted mother- in-law to Lino. Much loved Nonna to Andrew, Adam, Susie, Gino and Philippa. Bis Nonna to Emily, Sarah, Jaden and Cody.
You will be forever missed and always in our hearts
RUBINI (Maria):
Dearest Mum, you were always independent, strong and resilient. I thank you for all the care and assistance you gave to our family. Deep in my heart a memory is kept of one I loved and will never forget. Mafalda.
Thank you to Mya and the wonderful staff at MyVista for your love and care of Maria.
RUBINI (Maria):
Nonna, we will never forget the wonderful times we shared with you and Nonno Mario at Wasley Street and the times you spent with us at our home and away on holidays. Rest in Peace Andrew, Adam, Susie and families
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019