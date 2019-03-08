RUBINI:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Maria Rubini of Balcatta, formerly of Mt Lawley, will be celebrated in St Kieran's Catholic Church, cnr Cape and Waterloo Streets, Tuart Hill commencing at 10:45am on TUESDAY (12.03.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12:30pm for a Burial Service.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019