RODRIGUES DE MELO
(Maria Jose Dos Santos):
Goodbye my friend Mary Jo.
After a long struggle finally at peace.
The big heart in your cancer ravaged body, always more concerned with others, has stopped.
Fighting to the very end, a feisty little woman that never gives up.
Have a good time with the other angels in your new place...singing and dancing forever.
Your friend for 'rainy days' Vera, Peter and Daniel.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 14, 2019