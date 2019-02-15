Maria ITALIANO

ITALIANO (Maria Grazia ): Beloved sister of Odinea, sister-in-law of Mario (dec), cherished Aunt of Suzie, Ron, Mark, Kyra, Deborah and Families.
Always remembered

ITALIANO (Maria Grazia):
To Mum and Uncle Phil and family, we extend our deepest sympathy on the passing of Auntie Mary.
Suzie, Ron, Mark, Kyra, Deborah and Families



Published in The West Australian on Feb. 15, 2019
