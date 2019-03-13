Funeral notice



GALANTE:

The Funeral Mass for Mrs Maria Galante of Dianella will be celebrated in St Mary of the Cross MacKillop, Cnr Pelican Parade and Cassowary Drive Ballajura commencing at 9am on MONDAY (18.03.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 11:15am for a Burial Service.

Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Mary of the Cross MacKillop at 7:00pm on SUNDAY (17.03.2019)

Those wishing to pay their last respects may do so at the Viewing following the Rosary.



231 GRAND PROMENADE DIANELLA 9229 7700

